Congressman Higgins sounds alarm to congress on sinking USS The Sullivans

Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 28, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26) addressed the House of Representatives on Wednesday in an effort to secure additional funding to help save the sinking USS The Sullivans. The WWII era Fletcher-class destroyer partially sank on April 14.

“The visual of a partially submerged ship in Buffalo’s harbor provides a vivid warning that irreplaceable military history is in jeopardy if we don’t act," Higgins said.

Before the sinking, Congressman Higgins had secured nearly half-a-million dollars in funding to repair the ship.

“Dedicated sailors operated these vessels to defend our nation. It’s our turn to protect their stories and lessons they provide to future generations. We, as a nation, cannot abandon them or these ships,” Higgins said.

Congressman Higgins, a supporter of the National Maritime Heritage Grant Program, is exploring additional options to fund the repairs.

