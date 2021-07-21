Congressman Higgins reacts to US extending non-essential travel at U.S.-Canada border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York lawmaker said he is disappointed in the way the Biden Administration is handling the reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border.

The United States announced it will extend border restrictions for Canadians coming into this country until at least August 21.

Canada recently decided to lift its restriction on non-essential travel on August 9.

Congressman Brian Higgins said the Biden Administration is misleading Americans by prolonging the date to reopen.

He emphasized that there is a lack of communication on moving forward, and said there has been no explanation or justification on why the extension has taken place.

In a Zoom conference late Wednesday afternoon, he told reporters both government officials in both nations must communicate in a candid fashion about this.

"This causes ore confusion, this causes more economic disruption. This causes more life quality disruption. This distorts the potential celebration of loved ones who have been separated for 18 months from reuniting. This is just very, very disappointing," Representative Higgins said.So what is next? Congressman Higgins said he will continue to apply pressure points to the administration, try to leverage negotiations for legislation in return for reopening the border.

