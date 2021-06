BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On June 30, 2021, 7 Eyewitness News anchor Keith Radford retired following a 50-year career in broadcasting, nearly 34 were spent at WKBW.

Radford's final newscast, at 6 p.m., looked back at the highlights of his career, with appearances from current and former colleagues.

