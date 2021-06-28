Looking back: Keith Radford shares some of his favorite stories from his 7 Eyewitness News career

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On June 30, Keith Radford will anchor his final newscast at 7 Eyewitness News, retiring after almost 34 years with the WKBW family in Buffalo.

Before saying goodbye, Keith shared a few of the most memorable stories he's shared with the people of Western New York over the years.

A few minutes with our beloved Irv Weinstein (2016)



In 2016, Keith Radford flew to Southern California to visit legendary anchor Irv Weinstein at his home, shortly after Weinstein's ALS diagnosis. Weinstein shared his experience living with ALS and reflected on his 40-year career in Buffalo. Weinstein passed away in 2017.

"Dutch" Van Kirk, navigator on the Enola Gay (2012)



Theodore "Dutch" Van Kirk visited Western New York in 2012 for a speaking engagement. At the time, he was the last surviving crew member of the Enola Gay, the B-29 bomber that in 1945 deployed the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. He spoke to Radford about his experiences in the war and after.

No Higher Honor The Jason Dunham Story (2016)



While on patrol in Iraq in April 2004, Corporal Jason Dunham and his men were attacked by insurgents. Corporal Dunham saved the lives of his comrades when he deliberately fell onto a live grenade. More than a decade later, in 2016, Keith Radford spoke with his family about his legacy.