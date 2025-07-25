Confusion over prescription transfers as Rite Aid stores begin to close

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week, Brian Kuch, of Akron, got a text message from CVS that said: "Your Rite Aid prescriptions have been securely transferred to CVS."

However, Kuch said he transferred medications from Rite Aid to Walgreens months ago, after Rite Aid announced it was closing dozens of stores. In May, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Kuch contacted 7 Problem Solvers because he said he never gave authorization to CVS to have his medication records.

"It's not against HIPAA," said Jon Vorreuter, co-owner of Clarence Pharmacy. "Even if records are sent to a store they don’t want to go to, they still have the option of where they want to go."

A CVS rep told me that they did purchase medication records from many Rite Aid stores across Western New York, but not the one in Akron that Kuch went to. The rep said it could be that Kuch went to a different Rite Aid in the past, and that location had records acquired by CVS.

Meanwhile, local pharmacies like Vorreuter's are seeing a spike in business from former Rite Aid customers. He said he had to hire five to six new employees and add a second register just to keep up.