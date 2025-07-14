TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Concerns are mounting in Western New York regarding the potential impacts of significant cuts to Medicaid, particularly on local nursing homes.

Earlier this month, Congress approved President Donald Trump's massive spending bill, filled with approximately $1 trillion in reductions to Medicaid, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act.

During a visit to the Schofield Residence nursing facility on Monday, Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy voiced his alarm over the cuts, urging his Republican counterparts to reconsider. He emphasized that the reductions could leave 17 million Americans without the health insurance they currently receive.

"When fully implemented, this will leave millions cut off from health care," Kennedy said.

He warned that nursing homes and long-term care facilities would face dire consequences, including job losses and possible closures, at a time when the system is already under strain.

WATCH: Concerns rise in Western New York over potential medicaid cuts

Catherine Lord, a physical therapy assistant at the facility, echoed Kennedy's concerns, noting that quality care is jeopardized by staff shortages and limited resources.

"We would like to provide quality care, but how are we going to get quality help if we can't afford it?" she asked.

Families are also feeling the pressure. Diane Beleso, who has her parents at Schofield, expressed her worries that if the cuts go through, facilities will be forced to close and care standards will drop.

"Families like mine will be broken, trying to keep our parents safe," she said.

Patricia Mohr, an 86-year-old resident at Schofield, attended the event to voice her support against the cuts.

"Where would we go?" she said. "We would just sit in our beds and die without therapy, without care."

In contrast, Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy, who supported the spending bill, defended the proposed changes. His office released a statement arguing that the days of wasteful Medicaid spending are over. Langworthy criticized what he referred to as "fearmongering" around the reforms, emphasizing a need for personal responsibility among able-bodied adults.

"Our legislation demands fairness and accountability," he stated, noting that work-capable adults would be required to contribute at least 20 hours a week through work, education, or volunteering.

As the debate over Medicaid cuts continues, concerns about their local implications remain heightened.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.