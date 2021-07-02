Company that bought Fantasy Island now accepting jobs for amusement park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The company that recently purchased Fantasy Island is now accepting applications for a variety of jobs at the Grand Island amusement park.

IB Parks & Entertainment, otherwise known as Indiana Beach, has job postings available for positions including ticket sales, maintenance mechanic, park services attendant, security officer, and lifeguard.

The job openings are accessible at Fantasy Island's website "fantasyislandny.com", which automatically redirects to a website called Splash World. 7 Eyewitness News has not yet been able to independently verify if Fantasy Island is being re-branded to Splash World.

Splash World is part of the name of another amusement and water park that IB Parks & Entertainment owns. According to WPVI in Philadelphia, IB Parks & Entertainment purchased Clementon Park & Splash World in Clementon, New Jersey this past March for $2.3 million. Clementon Park closed suddenly in 2019, and just reopened in late June.

In early June, the CEO of IB Parks & Entertainment told 7 Eyewitness News that his group is "excited to now be part of the Grand Island & the Niagara Regions Business community, and very much looking forward to rejuvenating this historic park and creating an amazing family entertainment and tourist destination for people to enjoy for years to come."

IB Parks & Entertainment purchased Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park in 2020. Staples told 7 Eyewitness News that his group is breathing new life into vintage amusement parks, which he describes as "part of American history."