Community supports family grieving the loss of 8-year-old son who died from stage 4 neuroblastoma

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The spirit of a young boy who recently lost his battle with cancer lives on here in Western New York. 8-year-old Silas Dejarnette battled neuroblastoma with bravery and strength but sadly Silas passed away on back on February 4th.

"Everyday there's a new realization that we won't see him anymore in the physical," said Kenneth DeJarnette, Silas's dad. "It has its challenges. We take it one day at a time. We both are in therapy and working with different counselors trying to work out our feelings."

We first met Silas and his father Kenneth DeJarnette when they paid a special visit to the 3rd graders classroom. It was was easy to see just how loved Silas was and why it was so easy to love him.

"Over the years Silas knew just how loved he was," said DeJarnette. "People didn't shy away from telling him and letting he feel loved. So that's the one thing I wish he was here to see."

WKBW Silas DeJarnette, 8, with his classmates during a special visit.

DeJarnette said his son was a fun, lovingm energetic and compassionate kid to be around. As DeJarnette and Silas's twin brother Izaak continue grieving that loss, the community showed support for the family Sunday night at the "Live Like Silas" Fundraising Benefit. Money raised will help Silas's family with all of the expenses they incurred.

"When he wasn't in the hospital connected to tubes and monitors he was out living life and enjoying every second of it," said DeJarnette. "He may have been in pain or been uncomfortable time but you couldn't tell outwardly because he exuded happiness and joy."

Hernandez said the plan was to host the fundraiser and have Silas there but since he lost his battle to stage 4 neuroblastoma, the event is now in his honor.

"We have live music, we have food, we have two for one drinks," said Desiree Hernandez, Event Coordinator & Family Friend. "It's hosted from SOHO, Jay Manno was nice enough to give us the establishment. We have over 30 baskets, we have over 30 gift cards and we have an amazing silent auction."

"This is nothing short of amazing," said DeJarnette. "I'm fighting getting emotional at times. When I look around the room and I see a lot of people that I love and truly care about and they're all here in support. It just means everything to me."

DeJarnette said people should try to remember there is always some sort of joy that can be founf despite our circumstances. For him, it's the ability to encourage others to "Live Like Silas."

"The one thing that we can control is how we react to certain things and that's what Silas was a firm believer in and I'm very proud that I was able to help him see that," said DeJarnette.