Buffalo School students support classmate’s cancer journey

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo Public School student has navigated his five-year journey with cancer with some incredible support from his classmates at Hamlin Park Academy School #74, showing they are ‘Buffalo Strong.’

Students are doing what they can to help their 8-year-old classmates fight against brain tumors.

From the moment Silas DeJarnette arrived in his third-grade classroom his classmates surrounded him with smiles, love, support, and a bunch of handmade cards.

“He hasn't seen these kids in a while and they're so happy to see him — just as much as he's happy to see them and it really means a lot to us to be able to come back and just have this little moment,” explained Kenneth DeJarnnette.

Silas's dad, Kenneth DeJarnette, tells me his son has stage four Neuroblastoma, which is an aggressive cancer. Silas started his battled with cancer at the ageof six.

“There's more tumors that can't be counted or even be treated at this point. We're just trying to keep him as comfortable as possible,” DeJarnette noted.

Silas's dad says they're working to make sure he is pain-free and happy, so they arranged for this special school visit.

I spoke with Silas about being back with his classmates.

Silas beams as he sits with his classmates for a group photo.

“Like I don't know how to explain it — but — it was just amazing,” Silas declared.

“What do you miss most about coming to school every day?” Buckley asked. "It's coming to see my friends and doing a lot with them,” replied Silas.

Silas with his dad and fraternal twin brother, Isaac.

Silas has a fraternal twin brother, Isaac who joined in his school visit.

Silas got to pick a game to play in class. He wanted Mum Ball, which he is very good at playing. And after having fun with Silas and playing games in the classroom, students all headed into the gym to do even more events.

Silas plays Mum Ball.

“He's been in and out of school, but anytime he's here — it's always a celebration. We love seeing him,” remarked Sara Spence, social worker.

Spence is a social worker at Hamlin School. She tells me the students wanted to show their love and support during such a difficult time.

Students made cards for Silas.

“And how does that help them understand what he's going through?” Buckley questioned. “I think it gives them, although they are young, they are really starting to grow their emotional intelligence and they're starting to see how his health does impact our school community and how he is part of us, so I think by them being able to express it is huge,” responded Spence.

A GoFundMe was set up a few years ago by Silas's dad.

“He really loves just being around all of his friends and is very caring and thoughtful, and he is like what you saw there,” reflected DeJarnette.

Silas's dad says they are still "living strong and trying to live like Silas does."

