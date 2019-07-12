Community support pouring in for family who lost everything in fire

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo community is coming together to help the family that lost everything in fire Thursday. The fire broke out late Thursday morning on Frankfort Avenue on the city's east side.

The family escaped safely, but a city firefighter did suffer collapsed at the scene heat exhaustion battling the blaze. However, he he was treated and released from the hospital.

Community help is now pouring in for members of the jones family who lost not only belongings, but a legacy of family life on franfort avenue - in a home they lived in for more than 20-years.

Eileen Buckley Jamia Jones, son Eric and Leonard Lane of FATHERS stand in front of her destoryed home.

Jamia Jones tells 7 Eyewitness News her mother's home was originally her grandparents. Her mother, brother and Jones's six-year old son Eric all escaped safely from the flames Thursday, but everything was destroyed by fire and water to put out the blaze.

However, Jones tells us one amazing thing was recovered from her mother's bedroom on the second floor. Jones says firefighters recovered a locket she gave her mom with a photo of her mother and grandmother inside.

"Nothing was able to be salvaged out of there besides the locket I gave her for mothers day with a picture of her and her mother in it, because her mother just past in September, so it's still fresh and that was the only thing that was able to be saved from the fire," Jones explained.

Jones said she felt that her grandmother was watching out for them, making sure they got out safely.

The Buffalo Peacemakers and FATHERS organization are working to help the family. Leonard Lane, president of FATHERS, says they're starting to collect food and other items.

"We want to start off with food, helping them to eat, to help the family put their lives back together," said Lane. "We are here to support whatever the family needs - whatever the mom needs - whatever the child needs."

"The phones have not stopped ringing. It's so overwhelming," said Jones.

Eric's sixth birthday was Thursday. His mom was out getting decorations to celebrate and when she returned to the home, it was in flames.

"It's pretty terrible," Jones declared.

Jone's noted her son has been really depressed since the blaze. But the Buffalo firefighters union will be hosting a surprise birthday party for Eric Sunday at 2 p.m. at Engine 33. Firefighters will have gifts for Eric, including a new bike.

"Everyone has been so helpful, firefighters, police, news, neighbors - everyone has just come and put their arms around us. It has been an amazing support system so far," Jones stated.

Jones and her son have clothing because their rooms were not as destroyed, but her mother and brother Tracy Jones lost all their clothing. Her mom is a women's size 14 and 12 size shoe and the brother is a 5X men and a 15 to 16 shoe size.

You can contact. Buffalo Peacemakers at 716-912-7188 to assist the family. A GoFundMe page is also posted for donations.

"They have nothing," noted Jones.

The home will was destroyed and is scheduled to be demolished at 8 a.m. Monday.

As far as a cause, Jones tells us Buffalo Fire said electrical may have started the fire.