Community rallies behind roadside bake sale stand for local mother and chef battling stage 4 bowel cancer

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bake sale stand on North Forest Road in Getzville is raising funds to support Jennifer Mozg, a local chef, loving wife, and mother battling stage 4 bowel cancer.

Jennifer Mozg started the stand in her front yard after her diagnosis in 2020 to help cover medical bills not covered by insurance.

The stand offers homemade cookies, cakes, chocolates, and crafts made by Jennifer and her supporters.

"Jenn is a wonderful, warm-hearted woman with a bright smile," said Beverly Ann Shipe, a close friend who volunteers at the stand. "I don't know where she gets her strength sometimes," Beverly Ann added, noting Jennifer's determination to continue fighting.

Short Street Photography Jennifer Mozg poses with her family. Jennifer was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2020 but continues to face her illness with positivity and determination.

On several occasions during her cancer treatment, Jennifer was given only weeks to live, but five years later, she continues to defy the odds. Her bake sale stand has become a symbol of her resilience and the community's support.

Mike Marshall, a visitor to the stand, expressed admiration for Jennifer's fight, saying, "We've lost family members to cancer, and it's a struggle. For her to fight this hard, good for her."

Jennifer Gerena, another visitor, was inspired by Jennifer's story and shared her own experience with cancer, stating, "I'm now ready to pay it forward to everyone else."

Shipe says the Western New York community's continued support will go a long way.

"I don't think she'll ever be able to express how much all of this means to her and her family," said Shipe.

Family friends have started a GoFundMe for people to support Jennifer and her family.

