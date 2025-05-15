Community rallies behind 13-year-old Carson Shanahan after cancer relapse

Lancaster, N.Y. (WKBW)— Just three months ago, 13-year-old Carson Shanahan rang the victory bell at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, marking the end of a hard-fought battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer.

But today, his family is preparing for another fight — after learning the cancer has returned.

“We rang the bell at the end of February,” Carson’s mother, Jessica Shanahan, said. “We were finally planning camping trips and just trying to make up a year.”

Carson has already undergone two full cycles of chemotherapy and a major surgery. Now, his doctors are preparing him for second-line chemotherapy, while his family explores clinical trial options , which may require out-of-state travel and extended stays.

To help ease the growing financial burden, Southern Belle Diner in Lancaster is stepping in. On Saturday, May 17, the diner will donate 20% of all proceeds directly to the Shanahan family.

“We aren't just a business here trying to make money," said Hix.

"I am trying to make a difference. And I want the local community to know that we're here. We're a part of the family."

Jessica says the support from friends, neighbors, and strangers has been nothing short of life-changing.

Community members can stop by Southern Belle Diner on May 17 to show their support and enjoy a meal supporting Carson's fights.

You can find additional information on Carson's story here. Also a GoFundMe has been created to support medical expenses.