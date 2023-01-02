Community members working to help after a house fire leaves 3 children dead and 4 others hospitalized

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in the Queen City are working together to help one family after a house fire leaves 3 children dead, 4 others hospitalized in two-alarm fire on Dartmouth Avenue. Senior pastor of Cornerstone Church Minorities Duane Price's said watching his own church members hurt makes his heart heavy.

"The emotions are everywhere. Everyone is trying to heal and at the same time deal with the tragedy, the hurt and the pain," Price said.

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo tells me after this fire on Dartmouth Avenue three children are dead and three are in critical condition at Oishei's Children's Hospital. While their grandmother is in the burn unit at ECMC. Renaldo said the fire is still under investigation.

Price reflected on the devastating situation and said he remembers he is in the city of good neighbors. He also shared how the community is pulling together to help this family get back on their feet.

"The city of good neighbors is true," Price said. "They are constantly pouring in. Everyone wants to help."

He said the help the family has been receiving is something special and speaks volumes.

"They've lost everything," he expressed. "So we've put together a go fund me page and I have received texts for beds and furniture, clothes and food."

How to donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cornerstone-church-ministries-liggans-family?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Price said the time to heal has just started.

"The healing process is going to be long but with the help of the community it makes it a little easier," he said.