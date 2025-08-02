'She loved her daughters': Community gathers to remember mother and daughter killed in Lackawanna house fire

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lackawanna neighborhood came together Friday night, showing the strength of our Western New York community as they held a vigil to remember a mother and daughter who lost their lives in a devastating house fire.

Twenty-eight-year-old Felicia Toporek and her 4-year-old daughter Audrey Zosowski died after flames swept through their Girard Avenue home late Tuesday night. Two of Toporek's other children remain hospitalized.

"She loved her daughters more than life itself," said Alaina Tabor, Felicia's childhood best friend.

The growing memorial near the fire scene brought together family, friends and even strangers who wanted to show support for a family facing unimaginable loss. Candles, flowers and prayers filled the area as the community sought to provide comfort during this difficult time.

Jess Egana and Alaina Tabor, who grew up with Toporek were among those gathered to honor their friend's memory.

"Overwhelming in such a great way. Felicia just brought so many memories and adventures in life to so many people and just seeing everyone here really goes to show that like impacted a lot of lives," said Egana.

Firefighters had to pull Toporek and three of her children from the burning home. Her 5-year-old daughter was rescued from the roof, while Toporek and two siblings were trapped in an upstairs bedroom. All four were taken to the hospital, where Toporek and Audrey died a short time later.

Friends shared that little Audrey had just celebrated her fourth birthday a few weeks ago.

"She loved animals and she loved dinosaurs. She was a little one-man wrecking crew. She could tear apart a room herself just having fun with all the toys and paint sets and crayons and coloring and just really fun bright little girl," said Tabor.

Fire crews reported battling heavy fire conditions in the back of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"She loved them. If she could have saved all of them and got out, she would have. There's no way that this should have happened," said Tabor.

The community response demonstrates how Western New Yorkers consistently come together to support one another during times of crisis. A donation drive was organized alongside the vigil, with people bringing items for the three surviving children.

"Heartwarming to see everyone bring things for the girls after losing everything," said Tabor.

The 5-year-old daughter and a 1-month-old baby continue to recover in the hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family during this difficult time.