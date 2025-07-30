Woman and child dead after house fire in Lackawanna, vigil planned for Friday night

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman and a child are dead after a house fire in Lackawanna on Tuesday night.

City of Lackawanna officials said 28-year-old Felicia Toporek and her 4-year-old daughter Audrey Zosowski were killed.

Toporek's 5-year-old Ashlyn and 1-month-old Vivianne were taken to local hospitals.

The fire happened on Tuesday, just before 10:30 p.m. at 27 Girard Avenue.

The Lackawanna Fire Department said Toporek and her three children were at the house at the time of the fire. Firefighters said Ashlyn was removed from the roof of the home, while Toporek and the two younger children were trapped inside an upstairs bedroom.

All four victims were removed from the home and rushed to local hospitals. Ashlyn and Vivianne remained in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs and hospital expenses.

A vigil will be held at the home, 27 Girard Avenue, at 7 p.m. on Friday. Many people have been stopping by to place flowers and stuffed animals in memory of Toporek and her daughter.

"I truly hope that the family is able to get through this and know that they have a community that is willing to support them, and have their backs in this terrible time," said Halie Weiglein, of Lackawanna. She didn't know the family, but came by to contribute to the memorial.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pictures and video of the fire are courtesy of FireBuffNY.