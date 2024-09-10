Community Benefits Oversight Committee asks Buffalo Bills for more input in investments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As construction on the new Highmark Stadium continues in Orchard Park, the committee tasked with ensuring all Western New York benefits from the $1.7 billion investment continues its work.

On Monday, members of the New Highmark Stadium Community Benefits Oversight Committee met for their monthly meeting. One of the first items on the agenda was the recently released 2023 Community Benefits Report.

Under the new stadium deal, the Bills are required to give $3 million a year, for the next 30 years, back to the Western New York community. The Community Benefits Report showed the Bills commitment for 2023 was over $3.6 million.

However, the oversight committee would like to see more information on how the groups which benefitted were selected, and the outcomes of those investments. The committee also asked for more say in how those investments are made moving forward.

"We want to be able to help them in that process," said Reverand Mark Blue, Chair of the Community Benefits Oversight Committee. "A lot of the community members who are on the committee are invested, and they know maybe some of the hidden pockets that have not been addressed not only by the Bills, but organizations that may not have the opportunity, to receive some of the financing moving forward."

"I thought today's meeting was very productive," said Penny Semaia, Bills Vice President of Stadium Relations, "We really wanted to make sure that we emphasized that this is just the beginning. We have a 33-year commitment of $140+ million that we're committing to the region. So it's really great to get the feedback and the insight, and really try to clarify at this phase of the CBA."

Also front and center on Monday were two new proposals from the oversight committee focused on raising awareness on how community organizations can apply for CBA investments, and maximize participation `by local contractors in the stadium project itself by using 'right-sized' contracts.

"Especially with our minority contractors," said Reverand Blue. "The primes shouldn't be the only ones to be made millionaires, we should have some sub-contractors have a piece of the pie, and not just the crumbs of the pie."

The Bills say that all of the bidding packages for "Phase 4" of stadium construction have been awarded, however, there is still work being done on finalizing subcontractors.

"I would hope more can be done," said Reverand Blue when asked if he was satisfied with the use of Western New York contractors on the stadium project. "I know that the primes have been contracted out, but I believe that there are still opportunities for subcontractors, minority hirings, women, and veterans to receive some of the things they can receive as far as some of the 'right-sized' contracts that we mentioned today in our resolutions."

The New Highmark Stadium Community Benefits Oversight Committee meets every month. The meetings are open to the public and allow time for public comment.