Communities prepare for ice jams with warmup on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Communities along waterways prone to ice jam flooding are preparing for what could be a problematic end of the week.

“Averaging 10 inches, which is relatively thick,” said Mike Finn, the commissioner of the City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works. This has been a very cold January, so there is a lot of ice.”

The waterways prone to this type of flooding are Cazenovia Creek, Buffalo Creek and the Buffalo River.

On the Buffalo River, the Edward M Cotter, a large firefighting icebreaker was breaking up the ice all the way from Lake Erie to the Bailey Avenue Bridge. On the other side of the bridge, triangles in the ice were cut to help the ice break up easier.

Further upstream, in West Seneca, the town is getting ready by renting extra pumps

“It should be ok, as long as there is not any ice jamming,” said Gary Dickson, the Supervisor of West Seneca.