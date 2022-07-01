Common Council delays redistricting vote after protest at City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At one point, the crowd at Buffalo's City Hall was getting loud. They were all gathered around for one reason.

"We're going to not only fight this, as a flawed process, but the results of it are going to be fought too,” India Walton said.

On Thursday, Our City Action Buffalo came to the steps of City Hall to protest and hold a press conference regarding the redistricting that council members were set to vote on this Friday.

Our City Action Buffalo Director, Harper Bishop, said that it took a lot of work, but he and his organization are glad to see this pay off.

"It's an incredible win for the people of Buffalo and for democracy," Bishop said.

During the press conference, Bishop said that the phrase 'the people's councilors reflect the people's will' would be displayed in an engraving while the redistricting vote was made. Now, he truly believes the council is on board with that belief and is ready to help in any way he can.

"We stand at the ready with the common council to come up with a plan that makes the most sense, does the least harm, promotes the most equity in our city, and represents the over 280,000 people here," Bishop said.

And it won't just be Bishop. He thinks the entire city of Buffalo should have a voice.

"We can get together, we can roll out the maps of the districts, we can get into one place, and we can talk about the things that make sense for each community and how that pieces together to create a united buffalo," Bishop said.