Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Comedian Kevin James to perform at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo in October

Kevin James
Evan Agostini /EVAN AGOSTINI /INVISION/AP
Actor Kevin James participates in a photo call and press conference for the film "Hotel Transylvania" at TIFF Bell Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday Sept. 8, 2012 in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kevin James
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:03:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Kevin James is taking his stand-up comedy routine to Kleinhans Music Hall on October 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday and will start at $35 and go up to $85. They will be available online on the Kleinhans website and by phone at 716-885-5000.

James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene and is also known for his role in the sitcom "The King of Queens" and several movies.

Fellow comedian Bill Maher is also set to take his stand-up comedy routine to Kleinhans on October 9.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine