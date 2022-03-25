Watch
Comedian Bill Maher to perform at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo in October

Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Bill Maher is taking his stand-up comedy routine to Kleinhans Music Hall on Sunday, October 9.

Kleinhans announced the show on Friday morning.

Tickets vary in price, starting at $39 and ranging up to $199. Tickets went on sale on Friday morning and can be purchased at Kleinhans' website or by phone at 716-885-5000.

Maher started his career in stand-up in 1979, but is best known for hosting 'Politically Incorrect'on Comedy Central and ABC and later 'Real Time' on HBO.

