Colden woman sentenced for causing crash on Millersport Highway that killed her three passengers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Colden woman has been sentenced for causing a deadly crash on Millersport Highway in Amherst that killed her three passengers.

In April, the 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty to three counts of Manslaughter in connection to the crash that occurred on February 20, 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said at the time of the plea, the judge committed to sentencing her as a youthful offender under the conditions that she remained arrest-free, complied with the pre-sentence investigation and appeared in court for sentencing. She was eligible to be sentenced as a youthful offender due to her age at the time of the crash.

According to the district attorney's office, during the plea proceeding, prosecutors stated the DA's opposition to sentencing her as a youthful offender.

On Monday, she was sentenced as a youthful offender to 1 1/3 to 4 years of incarceration and her driver’s license was revoked.

18-year-old Azathiel Pabon, 19-year-old Isabella French, and 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge were killed in the crash. The woman and a fourth passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said the woman's reckless driving was what caused their deaths.

In April, 7 News spoke with Robbie Augustine who came forward to share his voice to remember the life of Isabella French.