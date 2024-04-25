'Bella was a very loving person': Friend of one of three victims killed in crash calling for accountability

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A friend of one of the victims who died in a deadly February 2023 crash has stepped forward to share his voice to remember the life of Isabella French.

Isabella died, along with two other friends 18-year-old Azathiel Pabon and 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge died at the scene of the crash.

Nineteen-year-old Jayla Mueller, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection to the deadly crash on Millersport Highway, was driving on John James Audubon Parkway, in February 2023, when she lost control of the car.

All three passengers were thrown from the vehicle and died.

An Erie County judge said Mueller will be sentenced as a youthful offender.

She faces a maximum of four years in prison at her sentencing, in July.

"The three of us, me, Angelina and Bella hung out together a lot. We were kind of the trio," Isabella French's Robbie Augustine said.

A daughter, an older sister to three younger siblings and a friend cherished by many.

Isabella's life was cut short at 19 years old.

"Bella was a very loving person. She was a great person to be around. She had such a strong and loving personality. She really showed that she cared for the people she loved through her friends, her family by her actions everyday," Augustine shared.

When the accident happened, the Williamsville native was away at school in Tampa, where he also did this Zoom interview.

He booked the first flight home when he heard his beloved friend was forever gone.

"I think Bella was just a really special person to a lot of people, impacted a lot of people's lives," Augustine said.

Their friend, Angelina Workman who was unable to speak with me in person, sharing this statement Wednesday night:

"Bella was not only my best friend, but she was my family, the sister I never had. She was my person, the one I went to for almost anything, the one I laughed with the hardest, I did everything with Bella."

"Justice needs to be served not only for the victims, their friends, and family, but other teens and young drivers to understand that a car is a weapon and not a toy. When you're driving with passengers, their life is in your hands… a life that is precious and is not fair for the driver to be able to jeopardize as a result of negligence behind the wheel."

Mueller faces up to four years in prison with youthful offender status, but Augustine said that punishment wouldn't be enough.

"In my opinion, I think that 4 years is far too short for a sentence. That's just based on Jayla's actions," he explained.

Augustine explained he wants more accountability, and wants Mueller to reflect more on her actions and increase her community service requirements and public speaking events so that others understand the magnitude of her actions.

"All the difficulty it will cause her so far in her life. I think that would be a great step in Jayla not only, showing acknowledging that she can change and is a changed person but also growing from here and growing from where we're at now," Augustine said.

Robbie Augustine wants to start a foundation in Bella's name and raise money for veterans.

Jayla Mueller will be sentenced in July.