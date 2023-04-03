"Cocktails for a Cause" aims to educate and inspire people to become organ donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — April is National Donate Life Month. During this time, one organization is highlighting the critical need for more registered organ donors here in Western New York State.

According to the organization ONE8FIFTY, 82,000 New Yorkers are waiting for organ transplants, every 15 hours someone dies while waiting for an organ that does not arrive in time and New York ranks among the last in the nation when it comes to the number of registered organ donors.

So, in an effort to push, educate and inspire people to register to become organ donors, ONE8FIFTY will be hosting their 2nd Annual 'Cocktails for a Cause' campaign.

"Every year we do this and we always, all the proceeds go directly to them and it's always a great thing to be a part of," said Mia Dinatale Bartender and Server at Frankie Primo's.

WKBW

The campaign allows you to purchase from a signature menu through the month of April. While it's just a drink, the impact they all have is life-saving.

"I would have never known my grandchildren," said Thomas Jasinski, Founder of ONE8FIFTY and Double Organ Recipient. "We've got five now , we've got another one on the way. They wouldn't have known anything more of me than a picture."

Thomas Jasinksi Thomas Jasinski, two time organ transplant recipient

With a second chance at life, Jasinski founded ONE8FIFTY and his mission is all in the name. "One donor can provide up to 8 people with lifesaving organs and greatly impact at least fifty others through tissue donation." Jasinski's hope is to share critical information like that and more.

"Through the course of our Journey into transplant we found out New York State was last in the nation as far as percentage population registered to be organ donors," said Jasinski. "Unfortunately that has a severe impact on the dire needs facing people needing transplants in New York State."

Jasinski said it's not that people here don't care, they just don't know the facts. He said New York State makes up 10% of the national need for organ donations. That is why the Cocktails for a Cause is back with a creative way to spread awareness.

"Each one of our partners has in supporting us has designed what they're calling a signature drink for ONE8FIFTY," said Jasinski. "Through the course of the month of April we will receive proceeds from the drinks they created."

WKBW

Jasinski said there are eight restaurants participating this year including Frankie Primo's, Soho, Glen Park Tavern, The Irishman Pub & Eatery, Vice, The Garage Bar & Restaurant and The Ridge. If you don't drink you can still participate by scanning the QR code.

WKBW

"We have facilitated organ donor registration via QR Code," said Jasinski. "Other than me filling out the forms I can't think of a way to make it easier for people."

While 90% of people across the nation are in favor of organ donation according to Jasinski, he said only around 50% of them are registered as organ donors. However, he said he still believes there's hope.

"The general public is kind and caring we just have not done as a community a great job of letting the general public know how important, how dire of a situation is for these people waiting for transplant and I'll take my dying breath letting people now this is an extremely important cause and something that can absolutely be overcome," said Jasinski.

Remember, if you don't drink you can still help:

