Cocktail for a cause: 12 local restaurants raising money for Donate Life Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — April is National Donate Life Month and to celebrate, 12 local bars and restaurants are selling specialty cocktails, raising funds for a local organization.

"We want to create enough funding possible to create public service campaigns on a broad format," said Tom Jasinksi, Founder and Executive Director of One8Fifty, an organization focused on getting more people registered to become organ donors.

For the month of April, you can find a specialty cocktail at the following restaurants:

The Irishman Pub & Eatery: The Giving Punch

The Giving Punch Glen Park Tavern: Donors Opt In Daquari / Intent to Consent Mango

Donors Opt In Daquari / Intent to Consent Mango Juicy Burger Bar: Brew It! Eat the Donut! Boozy Shake

Brew It! Eat the Donut! Boozy Shake Carte Blanche: Chocolate Cherry Old Fashioned

Chocolate Cherry Old Fashioned Garage Bar & Restaurant: Blackberry Bourbon Mule

Blackberry Bourbon Mule Neat: Bourbon Smash

Bourbon Smash VICE: Bourbon Smash

Bourbon Smash Anchor Bar in Amherst: Blue & Green Donor Machine

Blue & Green Donor Machine D'Avolio: Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan SOHO: Double R Crown Royal Manhattan

Double R Crown Royal Manhattan Frankie Primos: Double R Crown Royal Manhattan

Double R Crown Royal Manhattan Parkside Meadow: Lavender Martini

"A great cocktail for a great cause. We're really excited to be a part of it," said Maria MacPeek, General Manager at The Irishman.

Only 22% of New Yorkers are enrolled in the New York State Donate Life Registry as organ donators, while the nationwide average is 47%, according to SUNY. 90% of adults support organ donation but only 60% are actually signed up as donors, according to the HRSA.

"It's not that people in New York State or the country don't care, it's that they don't they don't know," said Jasinski.

At any given point, between 9-10,000 people are in need of an organ donation, according to Jasinski. He knows this because he used to be one of those people.

"I myself am a double organ transplant recipient. At that point in time I was told that my wait could be 7-10 years," said Jasinski.

He and his wife wondered why the wait is so long in New York. He soon found out that since 80% of the population is in NYC, they're mostly commuters, meaning they don't get asked at the DMV about organ donation.

That's why he started One8Fifty. It means one donor can supply up to eight life-saving organs and impact at least 50 other people through tissue donation.

Don't drink? There are 9 other ways to help out:

