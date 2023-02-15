Club Marcella releases statement following Sunday's triple shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just two days after a triple shooting at Club Marcella left one dead Sunday morning, the club released the following statement regarding the incident:

In consultation with the Buffalo Police Department, we have decided to close our establishment at 2am until further notice. We will continue to review our security procedures and will make any and all necessary changes to our facility, surrounding parking and other areas to protect our customers and staff. We again extend our prayers to the victim, his family and all who were impacted by this horrible event.

Club Marcella of Buffalo

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, and two others were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.