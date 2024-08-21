Clarence woman dies after battle with ALS

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Clarence woman has died after a years-long battle with ALS.

7 News has been following Kristin Goetz's story for the past three years.

7 News anchor Katie Morse first introduced us to Kristin as she was pushing for more treatment options to be made available for people battling the disease.

Kristin was diagnosed with ALS when she was just 37.

Her friend Gary Duncan announced her death on Facebook, saying Kristin was his "best friend" and he wishes everyone "got to know her like I did." Gary is also thanking everyone for their support in her battle against ALS.

Kristin's disease progressed over the years. When we first met her she was still able to walk. More recently, she told us she had to use a wheelchair to get around and needed 24/7 care.

Since her diagnosis, neighbors around the community have been working to support and raise money for her battle.

Just last weekend, the owner of Greats Lakes Station Ice Cream on Commerce Parkway in West Seneca held an ice cream fundraiser in honor of her father who died of ALS. Proceeds from this year's event, and last year's, went to Kristin.

Community members also rallied behind Kristin and sent her holiday cards in 2022.

We spoke with Kristin recently about what it means to have the community's support.

"All of the support I've gotten from the Buffalo community has been so heartwarming," Goetz said. "There's nothing like the Buffalo community. The outpouring of support and continued support is nothing like I've ever seen and it helped."

We send our condolences to Kristin's loved ones during this difficult time.