AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Clarence woman is speaking out after she says two armed men stole her car at gunpoint outside a Wegmans grocery store in Amherst.

Ashley Barker says the carjacking happened last Wednesday night outside the Wegmans on Transit Road. She says she had just left the store and was returning to her BMW with a bag of groceries when two men got out of a BMW parked next to hers and demanded her keys. She says one had a knife and the other had a gun.

"He took a gun and racked it, and when he racked it, I saw like the bullets inside, so I knew it was a real gun. Pointed it at me and said the same thing, give me the keys, so I kind of just froze," Barker said.

"I thought they were going to kill me, like just take my car and just kill me," Barker said. "It was terrifying."

Barker says she gave the men her keys, her purse, and her phone before the suspects took her car and sped off toward Maple Road, with two additional suspects following closely behind in the other BMW.

"Then I ran into Wegmans as fast as I could and called 911," Barker said.

WATCH: Clarence woman describes carjacking at gunpoint outside Amherst Wegmans

Clarence woman describes carjacking at gunpoint outside Amherst Wegmans

Barker's stolen BMW was later recovered in Buffalo.

"They totaled my car. What they were trying to do is they ripped the headliner and they were ripping out the electronics and cutting wires, trying to dislocate the GPS, but they didn't end up finding the GPS," Barker said.

Amherst Police Captain Kevin Brown said the investigation is ongoing. Brown added that police are also aware of two similar incidents in which high-value vehicles may have been targeted in commercial parking lots in Amherst. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Barker says she wants those responsible caught and held accountable and is sharing her story to help others stay aware.

"Stay safe, don't go alone, if you notice a BMW parked next to you and you're also a BMW driver, just be really cautious," Barker said.

In a statement, Wegmans said it is working closely with Amherst police in the investigation, adding: "We have a variety of security measures that we utilize on a daily basis. For security purposes, we do not disclose specific tactics at each store."

