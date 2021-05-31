Clarence dedicates new Veterans Memorial in town park

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Memorial Day 2021, the new Clarence Veterans Memorial will be dedicated in Main Street Town Park.

The Memorial was developed to honor those with ties to Clarence who served our country, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Among those whose name will be on the memorial is Clarence native Andrew Byers, who was killed in action in Afghanistan while performing rescue efforts in 2016.

Thank you to the Clarence Rotary Club for sharing this photo Captain Andrew Byers, Clarence native

The Clarence Rotary Foundation worked to create this permanent gathering place to pay tribute to those who served our country.