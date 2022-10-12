Clarence Central School District and Family Support Center hold gift card drive for Bergum children

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clarence Central School District's Parent Teacher Organizations and the Clarence Family Support Center are collecting gift cards for the Bergum family.

From Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, community members are invited to donate full value gift cards for local restaurants, grocery stores, online retailers or visa gift cards.

Gift cards can be dropped off at the following locations:



Lavocat's Greenhouse- County Road

Neat- Transit Road

Interstate All Battery- Transit Road

Dash's Markets- Main Street, Clarence

Goodrich Coffee- Main Street, Clarence

Toasted- Goodrich Road (4 Corners)

The Hollow Bistro- Main Street, Hollow

Parents can also send gift cards to school with their kids to be collected there.

Clarence Central School PTO and the Clarence Family Support Center The Bergum Family has shared gift cards would be much appreciated, immediate support.

If you plan to donate, you must put the gift card(s) in a sealed envelope marked "Bergum Family."

The effort comes after police say 43-year-old Erik Bergum killed his wife and parents, and then himself in Newstead, N.Y. on Oct. 6.

Bergum's four children were left behind.