Clarence Center Elementary School students rally to raise money for classmate with cerebral palsy

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sun-splashed day provided a perfect backdrop for an afternoon of caring and kindness in Clarence Center.

The Clarence Center Elementary School community rallied together to honor and support 7-year-old classmate Eli Kane. Kane, a second grader at the school, is bravely working through his journey living with cerebral palsy.

Close to 400 students joined Eli on Tuesday in walking around the school grounds. The event was put together to raise money and awareness for cerebral palsy. Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance. Eli was diagnosed with CP at an early age.

All told the students raised more than $1,800. That money will go to The Make Lemon Aide Foundation for CP which works to raise awareness, fosters inclusion and kindness, and provides cutting-edge therapy techniques that Eli has benefited from.

Eli and his family will be taking part in the Laps of Love event in June in support of the Make Lemon Aide Foundation.

"This is beyond anything we imagined," said Nicole Kane, Eli's mother, "I mean getting Eli into Clarence Center Elementary we weren't sure if this school would be the right opportunity for him based on some of his additional needs, but they have been so accommodating, so welcoming, and more inclusive than we could have dreamed of."

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.