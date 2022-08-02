City of Tonawanda police searching for missing teen

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Tonawanda police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to police, 14-year-old Sante Ekiss was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday wearing a red hoodie, red hat with black jeans and white sneakers in the City of Tonawanda.

Ekiss is described as 5'4" tall, 110 pounds, and may possibly be in the North Tonawanda or Cheektowaga areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Tonawanda Police at 716-692-2121 ext. 0.