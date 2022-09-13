City of Salamanca Police warn of thefts

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Salamanca Police Department is warning of thieves breaking into unlocked cars.

In the last week, the City reports more than four cars have been targeted. Some of the cars had keys inside.

Police say lock your cars and do not leave keys or valuables inside.

This has been a problem in many different towns and villages across Western New York this summer. In late June, East Aurora Police reported a similar issue. In August, Kenmore Police reported the issue involving Kia model cars.