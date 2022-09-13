Watch Now
City of Salamanca Police warn of thefts

Unlocked cars being targeted
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:11 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 21:14:11-04

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Salamanca Police Department is warning of thieves breaking into unlocked cars.

In the last week, the City reports more than four cars have been targeted. Some of the cars had keys inside.

Police say lock your cars and do not leave keys or valuables inside.

This has been a problem in many different towns and villages across Western New York this summer. In late June, East Aurora Police reported a similar issue. In August, Kenmore Police reported the issue involving Kia model cars.

