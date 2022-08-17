Kenmore Police warn residents of recent theft of Kia and Hyundai car models

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenmore Police Department is warning residents of the potential theft of specific car models.

Kenmore Police released a Facebook statement Tuesday, saying that thieves are targeting Kia models dating from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021.

Kenmore Police is urging residents who own one of the aforementioned Kia or Hyundai models to park it in their driveway with a second car behind it to block it in.

They are additionally asking anyone to take their keys out of their cars and make sure they lock their doors.

If anyone sees anything suspicious they are asked to call 716-875-1234.