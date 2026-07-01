BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo will not host a downtown fireworks display this Fourth of July.

In a statement to 7 News, a city spokesperson said: "After exploring potential locations, an appropriate site could not be identified that would provide a safe and widely accessible viewing experience for residents."

You can read the full statement below:

“The administration had been in discussions with local business leaders to plan a Fourth of July fireworks event for the City of Buffalo. After exploring potential locations, an appropriate site could not be identified that would provide a safe and widely accessible viewing experience for residents. As a result, the City will not be hosting a downtown fireworks display this year."

You can find a full list of fireworks displays across Western New York on our website here.