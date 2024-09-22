City of Buffalo to reintroduce fluoride in water

CITY OF BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in the City of Buffalo will soon have fluoride back in their water after going more than nine years without it.

According to a Buffalo Water report from January 2023, city residents haven't had fluoride in their water since June 2015.

WATCH: Report finds Buffalo Water customers haven't had fluoride in their drinking water for almost a decade. Buffalo Water customers without fluoride for nearly a decade report shows

Buffalo Water Board Chairman Oluwole McFoy said the system needed an update.

The Buffalo Water Authority recently installed specifically manufactured water pumps, flow meters and other necessary equipment to get fluoride back in the water.

The Buffalo Water Board announced Saturday the Erie County Department of Health has approved the system and fluoride operations will resume next week.

"This Monday, Buffalo Water will receive a new shipment of fluoride which we will reintroduce into our system next week, and then we will continue to monitor the distribution system in the next couple weeks to ensure that we're always providing the highest quality of water for our residents," said McFoy.

In July 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Buffalo Water customers, stating the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Water Board were violating constitutional rights by depriving customers of fluoride in their drinking water.