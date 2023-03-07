City of Buffalo to acquire South Park Avenue properties through eminent domain, would block emergency demo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it voted Tuesday and approved the findings and determination supporting eminent domain for 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone Historic District.

In December 2022 the city announced Mayor Byron Brown invoked eminent domain powers against the owners of the properties. In February the city announced plans to appeal a decision by the Housing Court for emergency demolition of the properties.

A release from the common council said that "the public hearing and review process revealed that the properties had been neglected by their owners, leading to their current dilapidated state." The city will now acquire the properties "in the health and safety interests of the residents."

According to the city, 110 South Park Avenue was built in 1852 as a bakery and is one of the only pre-civil war era buildings near the foot of Main Street. 118 South Park Avenue was built in 1869 as the Brown & McCutcheon Brass Foundry.

"The acquisition of the properties will relieve blight, enhance economic development, and eliminate the safety hazard posed by these buildings. The City’s pursuit of eminent domain is based on the Short Environmental Assessment Form (SEAF), supporting documentation from the Department of Permits and Inspections, Office of Strategic Planning and in accordance with New York State Eminent Domain Procedure Law," a release says.