City of Buffalo plans to appeal demolition of Cobblestone 110 & 118 South Park Avenue properties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s Cobblestone buildings at 110 & 118 South Park Ave. have been a part of Buffalo since the Civil War, but the history may soon disappear.

The Housing Court has ordered an emergency demolition of the properties, but neighbors who are pro-preservationists like Josh Holtzman of Buffalo Iron Works don't agree with the decision.

Holtzman says the property owner, Darryl Carr is taking an easy way out.

“I’m totally against demolition,” he says. “I think the owner the owner has gotten away with demolition by neglect and unfortunately every time the city jumps in the judge doesn't get anywhere with it.”

7 News Yoselin Person couldn’t reach the property owner, but he had this to say during last week’s public hearing on the issue:

“I have taken a number of steps to rehabilitate these buildings including reconstructing the roofs and other repairs,” Carr says. “The expert who inspected the property in both 2010 and 2021 noted these repairs. He also found that they can not be effectively rehabilitated and must be demolished."

Councilman Mitch Nowakowski who initiated the city to use eminent domain on these properties says this move will save the history of the buildings.

“With the intentions of the eminent domain once the city can secure the property and premises,” Nowakowski says. “They will move it into inventory and submit an RFP on who can develop these structures.”

The Housing Court gave the city seven days to appeal the ruling.