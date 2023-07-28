City of Buffalo cracking down following a series of vandalisms at area parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One city councilman wants to take stronger action to protect Riverside Park after recent crime of vandalism continue to grow in the City of Buffalo.

Neighbors are itching for an arrest to be made after the pool in Riverside Park was vandalized not too long ago.

“At first I thought we needed just lights but obviously we need cameras to find out who has been doing it,” says a resident.

Councilman Joe Golombek tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person Buffalo police have been patrolling regularly through the park.

“We’ve talked about putting cameras here before and the problem is that once the trees are in full bloom the cameras are anywhere from the third to the two thirds useless,” he says. “Because if you go actually into the park they can’t rotate.”

Martin Luther King park as well as Cazenovia Park were also hit this month.

Police announced a 13-year-old boy was arrested for vandalizing Cazenovia Park over the weekend.

“This individual unfortunately did this kind of damage for reasons we don't know,” says Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia but hopefully there's going to be a lesson taught on this to other individuals in the park."

Buffalo police say another 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the MLK Park vandalism.

And Mayor Brown tells 7 News the boy's family turned him in.

“We thank that family for being responsible for doing the right thing,” the mayor says. “We need all of our families in the City of Buffalo to be responsible for their children.”

The boy is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

And as for Riverside Park, people in the neighborhood say they just want the vandalism to stop.

“I want them to catch him so bad,” says a resident.

Golombek also says if you’ve seen anything suspicious happening to not hesitate to call Buffalo Police.

