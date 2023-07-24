Buffalo police investigating vandalism at Cazenovia Park over the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the harassment of a female worker and vandalism at Cazenovia Park over the weekend.

According to the Mayor's office, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday unknown individuals harassed a female worker and broke glass bottles, broke a mirror in the park's restroom, tore a sink from the wall, threw trash cans into the road and ripped plants from the ground.

The vandalism continued on Sunday when, according to the Mayor's office, around 6 p.m. vandals smashed two exterior glass windows on the park's casino, kicked in its retaining walls, and threw garbage around the park. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

This is the second time a city park has been vandalized this month. Earlier this month vandals caused major damage at the MLK Park & splash pad.

“These acts of vandalism are disgusting. This park is a highly used park and is enjoyed by residents in South Buffalo and across Western New York. We want these vandals to do the right thing, come forward and take responsibility for their actions. Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia has already directed increased police presence at Cazenovia Park, as well as MLK Park, which also experienced significant vandalism this summer.” - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

“This behavior is reprehensible. Cazenovia Park is a jewel within the Olmsted system and enjoyed by countless people each week. This type of vandalism can spoil the entire atmosphere within the park and cannot be allowed to continue. The dedicated employees of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy take great pride in their work, and they deserve better than this." - South District Councilman Christopher Scanlon

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy said due to vandalism and safety concerns, the restroom building at Cazenovia Park will be open for limited hours and there will be a portable restroom available to visitors during full park hours.