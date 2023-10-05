City of Buffalo announces addition of six new plows to its snow fleet, with more equipment on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has received extra help from the state in preparing to handle snow storms this winter.

City leaders announced Thursday evening the New York State Thruway Authority is loaning the city six snowplows.

“We see the loan of these six plow trucks as a win-win for the Thruway Authority and the City of Buffalo," said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare. "It’s a great example of government entities working together to enhance services for the City and its residents. We thank Mayor Brown and the City of Buffalo for their continued partnership and commitment to safety as we near another winter season.”

The plows come from the NYSTA's designated surplus fleet and will be operated and maintained by the Buffalo Department of Public Works. The city will then return them to the Thruway Authority when they no longer need them.

“As Buffalonians, we know how quickly the weather can turn,” said Buffalo Common Councilmember Christopher Scanlon. “I want to thank Governor Hochul and Mayor Brown for collaborating on an issue that is vital to our residents. This equipment will assist us in our snow-fighting efforts while we await recently purchased additions to our snow fleet.”

The city also bought four new plows recently that are due to arrive by the winter of this year.

City leaders are also due to release their Winter Snow Plan by the end of the month per guidelines that were set by the Winter Task Force created in the wake of the deadly blizzard last December.