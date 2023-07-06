Watch Now
City of Buffalo administration seeks reconsideration of loan for Braymiller Market

WKBW
Mayor Byron Brown at Braymiller Market Thursday alongside owner Stuart Green.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 06, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people flocked to Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo during Thursday's lunch hour for a cash mob —
a way to show support for the business and its owner Stuart Green.

"To see the support that we're getting when we need it the most — it's wild," Green said.

Green opened his shop on Ellicott Street in September of 2021 but since then he said the market is still struggling with pandemic setbacks.

"We started out a little further behind from where we expected because of the pandemic and so we got to kind of make up for that so that we can continue to move forward," he said.

Green reached out to the city looking for financial support and was offered a more than $500,000 forgivable loan, Buffalo's Common Council voted down that funding.

Now, Mayor Byron Brown is requesting that common council members reconsider the loan he said is critically important.

"We need to help this business and the city will continue to help small businesses in every section of the City of Buffalo," Brown said.

The reintroduction of this request will be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting.

