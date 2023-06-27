Braymiller Market loan request denied by Buffalo's Common Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Braymiller Market was denied a half-a-million-dollar loan by Buffalo's Common Council on Tuesday.

The market reached out to the City of Buffalo for financial support after dealing with pandemic setbacks. The business was seeking $562,557.57 through a forgivable loan. The city said the money is leftover funding that was used to support small businesses during the pandemic.

According to the Office of Strategic Planning, the market suffered tremendously and said foot traffic dwindled. The owner said he wanted to use the half a million dollars to change its business model.

But this request has mostly been met with opposition. At Tuesday's meeting, the council members denied the request.

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said the majority of the council members were on board with the decision.

"It didn't feel good to me. It wouldn't be right to the business who are struggling that we gave one entity, one business 500 hundred thousand dollars and they're still waiting for their additional dollars to help them with their businesses," Wyatt said.

As for what happens next, Wyatt said it's up to the city administration to determine what to do with that money. He said he hopes it will go toward other businesses that desperately need financial help.

7 News did reach out to Braymiller for comment but has yet to hear back.