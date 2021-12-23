Christmas surprise for Buffalo woman

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — Christmas came early Thursday for a Buffalo woman who has generously given back to the community for decades.

Elizabeth Triggs had no idea why she was blindfolded and brought to Certified Autobrokers on Grand Island.

But when the blindfold was removed, it unleashed the spirit of Christmas.

“Oh my God. Thank you Jesus!” declared Triggs.

Triggs broke into tears at the site of a new car that will help her carry out her mission.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says his office has worked with Triggs the last five years, learning how she gives to impoverished children and families across Buffalo.

“She literally gives the shirt off her back. She hits a home run with the community everyday,” Flynn remarked.

Photo in Niagara University video Elizabeth Triggs conducting her work.

Flynn says Triggs was in desperate need of a vehicle.

“My A-frame is like illegal here and said — well don't worry about it — I don't prosecute any traffic violations, so you're set with me,” Flynn laughed.

But that’s when Flynn reached out to Chris Taylor at the auto dealer on Grand Island who selected a vehicle for Triggs to conduct her future deliveries.

“I think it was about a year ago, she served 140 something turkey's that she cooked all in her house and when you hear about that, you know that logistically she's going to need some space, so we knew a hatch back, small SUV, something small enough to get around the city, but big enough inside to load up all those things that she does for the community,” described Taylor.

WKBW Elizabeth Triggs checks out the hatch back of her new car.

“Oh my God! Oh yeah, I can put a lot of stuff in this car,” Triggs said. “You tell them it's going to be loaded to the top."

Triggs says she's been giving back to people in need for 40-years. In 1992 she founded the None Like You/We care outreach.

Niagara University recently honored Triggs with the St. Vincent de Paul award for her work.

WKBW Elizabeth Triggs recently won St. Vincent de Paul award.

“We try to give everything back to everybody by Christmas day,” Triggs explained.

Triggs said she hit the jackpot.

“Look at my car! Oh my God, what can I say, but God has been good to me,” replied Triggs.

WKBW Elizabeth Triggs checks out her new car.

“Is this, by far, the best Christmas surprise you ever received?” Buckley asked.

“This is so far the best Christmas I’ve ever had in 72 years. This is the best Christmas seeing somebody give me something because I’m always giving everything else away,” responded Triggs.

Triggs said this is the first brand new car ever in her life and was overwhelmed with being on the receiving end of a gift.

“This means a lot to me — to know that people really care,” Triggs remarked. “I’m just so grateful and I thank God for all the people that love me and I love them all.”

