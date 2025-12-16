'Choose Love' installation brings healing message to Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A powerful piece of art, born from tragedy, is now a beacon of hope for young patients and their families at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

The community gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of the "Choose Love" art installation, created by artist Patti Thomas, also known as "The Ghost." The piece was created in 2022 as a community response to the tragedy at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The Ciminelli family donated the artwork as part of the hospital's healing arts program. "Choose Love" will now carry messages of unity, respect and hope for the team members and patients throughout the hospital.

"This artwork will serve as a reminder of the compassion, courage and inclusivity that define Oishei Children's Hospital," Dr. Stephen Turkovich, president of Oishei Children's Hospital, said.

Cynthia Ciminelli emphasized the personal connection art creates within the community.

"Healing Arts represent what it means to be a part of the fabric of our community, so the art is very personal to everybody," Ciminelli said.

For Thomas, seeing her art installed at the children's hospital holds deep meaning.

"It means everything because this is a home of love and care and unity and community," Thomas said. "It's in a perfect spot to be here at Oishei, soon to be Golisano Hospital, because it's supposed to spread love and compassion."

The Healing Arts Program collaborates with the Burchfield Penney Art Center. The "Choose Love" installation is now permanently displayed on the second floor of the hospital.