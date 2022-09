BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to the Delaware Commons, becoming the chain's first City of Buffalo location.

Buffalo Business First reported Tuesday that the Mexican restaurant will be taking the place of Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse at 2236 Delaware Ave.

WKBW

According to Business First, the Japanese restaurant will be closing Friday, Sept. 30, after 11 years in business.

The new Chipotle location is expected to open 2023.