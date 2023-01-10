Chef's Restaurant is celebrating their 100th Anniversary after surviving the "Christmas Blizzard"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Chef's Restaurant celebrates 100 years which is an amazing achievement considering the recent challenges. First there was COVID and more recently the now famous "Christmas Blizzard".

Lou Billittier and his sister Mary Beth had to throw away a "dumpster full of food" when they were hit with the storm on Christmas, adding "It was devastating, we were closed for two weeks, our busiest weeks of the year."

They are back open now and celebrating a century. Mary Beth says it's especially nice to hear from long time customers. She says "I love when customers come in and they have a story about when I came here when I was five and now I'm 80 and it's just great to hear."

The secret to success was passed down to the Lou and Mary Beth from their father Louise J. Billittier who taught them to always give back to the community. "He ingrained in us-always take care of the community and they will take care of you" Lou says about his dad.

When their father passed away in 2000, they started the Louis J. Billittier Foundation to carry on his commitment to the community. Lou says "Dad was very big with Children's Charities and we try to gravitate towards children and helping children."

Lou says "You don't get to 100 without having the best customers in the world"

Chef's Restaurant is at 291 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14204 and you can find them on Facebook and at their website.