Chef makes a tasty transformation as Akron's American Legion Post opens to the public

AKRON, NY (WKBW-TV) — Chef Paul Ziolo went to work at the America Legion post in Akron about eight months ago. He was tasked with transforming the members only spot into a family restaurant.

The post had been dealing with dwindling membership and making it open to the public was the way to keep it going. Paul says "The response has been overwhelming, absolutely amazing."

They are open for lunch Monday through Friday and for dinner on Fridays. The menu consists of "good home cooking" made mostly from scratch.

The number one seller is roast beef on weck. The chef says "We go through fifty pounds of top round a week." Also popular is "Taco Thursday" featuring taco salad and deep fried tacos.

The American Legion Post is still non-profit. The money they make goes into keeping the doors open. Chef Paul says "I came in, I fell in love with the place and I have been here ever since."

The Tillman Restaurant is at 9 Eckerson Ave, Akron, NY 14001 you can find more information at their Facebook Page.