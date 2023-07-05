Chef Ken Stoneback needs your vote as he competes again for "Favorite Chef"

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV} — Chef Ken Stoneback is competing for "Favorite Chef". It's an international competition with a lot at stake. He says "It's for a spread in a cooking magazine and twenty-five thousand dollars."

His love of cooking goes back to his childhood, starting very young with his grandmother. Ken still remembers the first thing he made he says "My grandmother's bread pudding".

Last time Ken was in the Favorite Chef Contest in 2021 he made it to the quarter finals. Currently he is in the top ten and in fourth place.

He is the kitchen manager and Executive Chef for the Anchor Bar in Niagara Falls. Ken's duties include training, ordering food and planning menus.

He is asking for people to vote for him. You can find a link either at his Facebook Pageon on Instagram. People are invited to vote daily.

Ken's dream is to someday have his own restaurant and says that the twenty-five thousand dollars would help that dream become a reality.