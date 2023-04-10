Watch Now
Cheektowaga teen sentenced after committing two separate carjacking-related crimes

Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 10, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison on multiple counts of kidnapping and robbery.

The defendant, 18-year-old Josue Lubala, previously plead guilty to the following counts on March 2, 2023.

  • One count of robbery in the first degree
  • Two counts of kidnapping in the second degree
  • One count of attempted kidnapping in the second degree
  • One count of attempted robbery in the first degree

Final orders of protection were issued on behalf of the defendant's victims.

