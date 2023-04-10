Cheektowaga teen sentenced after committing two separate carjacking-related crimes

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison on multiple counts of kidnapping and robbery.

The defendant, 18-year-old Josue Lubala, previously plead guilty to the following counts on March 2, 2023.



One count of robbery in the first degree

Two counts of kidnapping in the second degree

One count of attempted kidnapping in the second degree

One count of attempted robbery in the first degree

Final orders of protection were issued on behalf of the defendant's victims.

