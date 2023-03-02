Cheektowaga teen pleads guilty to committing two separate carjackings

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that an 18-year-old teenager pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of robbery in the first degree

Two counts of kidnapping in the second degree

One count of attempted kidnapping in the second degree

One count of attempted robbery in the first degree

On Sept. 13, 2022, Buffalo Police responded to the Broadway and Wick Street area after receiving a report of a kidnapping.

The victim reported at 10:45 a.m. that morning that she was leaving Cheektowaga Town Park with a two-year-old child when the defendant approached her.

Armed with a knife, the defendant, 18-year-old Josue Lubala, forced the victim into the passenger seat of her car. Lubala drove the vehicle to Wick Street, where he allowed the victim and toddler to exit the car.

Lubala then drove off in the victim's vehicle.

The next day, Cheektowaga Police responded to another carjacking incident near the Alexander Community Center at Cheektowaga Town Park.

The second victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when the defendant entered through the driver's side of the car.

Lubala attempted to rob and kidnap the victim by threatening her with a knife.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle and run for help. A nearby witness called 911, and a short time later Cheektowaga Police were able to locate Lubala on Walden Avenue after a brief chase.

Lubala will face a maximum of 40 years in prison during his sentencing on April 6, 2023.